10About Town: Dinos and Dragons, Farm to Tap and an international festival

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Check out the musical "RENT" this weekend! This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning phenomenon will be showing at the Tennessee Theatre Friday through Sunday. The 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production, so do not miss it!

People can party all evening long at Pellissippi State Community College on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:00 p.m. The Soulful Sounds Revue will perform classic Motown throwbacks from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Saturday

Join the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild for the first official festival for Farm to Tap from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Suttree Landing Park! This festival will showcase 20+ guild member breweries from across the state and showcase beers brewed with agricultural products from Tennessee. To top it off there will be farmers, food trucks, vendors, and more. Tickets include unlimited samples, tasting cup, drinking water, and great times! Early bird tickets are $40 and regular tickets are $50.

Dino and Dragon Stroll is coming to Knoxville! This event the only North American tour that lets up walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons. Immerse yourself in the interactive photo experience, climb inside a dinosaur egg or next to the Giganotosaurus who is 36 ft. long with his mouth at ground level! This event will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets online or at the location.

Head over to the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge for the annual International Festival. This Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge tradition features a variety of world cultures through performances, food, crafts, children's activities, and more. From art to music to dance, there will be something of interest for all ages.

Sunday