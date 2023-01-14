10About Town: A 'Jurassic Park' concert and the annual Race Against Racism

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are many MLK celebrations happening this weekend and Monday, Jan 16. You can find a full list here.

Friday

Cruze Farm is hosting a drive-in movie night on Friday and Saturday! "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets" is airing for free. This event takes place at Cruze Farm Pizza Barn at 2721 Asbury Road. Spots are open to everyone on a first-come, first-serve basis and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

On Saturday, the annual Race Against Racism kicks off at the Phyllis Wheatley Center. You can read more about it here.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra presents "Jurassic Park" in concert Saturday at 8 p.m. Visitors can experience "Jurassic Park" as never before: projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. The event is taking place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and you can buy tickets here.

Having trouble identifying local trees now that the leaves have fallen? Join an Ijams naturalist on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an immersive workshop where you'll learn the basics of tree identification and species histories. You can purchase tickets here.

Sunday

A wiener dog race is happening at Geezers Brewery on Sunday at 2 p.m. This race benefits The Office on Aging Senior Program. There is a $5 donation "entry fee" and $1 per pint of beer sold will also be donated.