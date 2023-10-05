10About Town Things to Do: Oct. 5 through Oct. 11

Here are some events taking place around East Tennessee from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Historic House Museum of Knoxville is hosting a Founder's Day Bash at Blount Mansion's Craighead-Jackson Hous from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event celebrates Knoxville's 232nd birthday. Meet and mingle with your favorite local historians and museums. This event is free and will have charcuteries, desserts, wine and beer.

Knoxville College's 148th Homecoming Celebration kicks off Thursday. This weekend-long event will feature a President's Awards Gala, a cookout and fellowship event, concerts, a praise and worship service and more. You can read about all the events taking place and register here.

Friday

At 7 p.m., Knox Pride Fest starts with a march and parade on Gay Street. These festivities continue all weekend long with vendors, food trucks, activism and awareness resources, singers, speakers and more. You can read about Knox Pride Fest here.

Jurassic Quest begins at noon on Friday and will take place all weekend. This event features the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur experience in North America. Families can enjoy life-size, sky-scraping dinosaurs, one-of-a-kind walking dinosaur rides, incredible fossils and more. You can purchase tickets here.

Safety City is hosting its 6th annual Roll and Read from 10 a.m. to noon. Dress up as your favorite hero and have fun as books come alive and fun activities will abound. This event is free.

Saturday

The UT Gardens is hosting a Fabulous Fall Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop from a diverse selection of plants including regionally native species, assorted trees, shrubs, conifers, perennial flowers and foliage plants, as well as fall veggies. Gardens staff and Master Gardeners will be on hand to help customers with plant suggestions and general garden advice. All proceeds benefit the UT Gardens.

The Double S Wine Bar is hosting a Y2K-themed Latin Dance Party at 8 p.m. Enjoy a variety of dance music along with a free dance lesson with HK studios. Dress in your best Y2K outfits for a chance to win some prizes.

The Blount Mansion is hosting Movies at the Museum: Thunder Road at 8 p.m. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available.

Sunday

Oktoberfest in the Old City is taking place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Merchants of Beer. Enjoy beer, local food trucks, yard games and live music. Tickets are $15 each and include a glass stein to use and take home and one beer token. All proceeds benefit the Historic Old City Association.

Ijams is partnering with FarmCare for a family-friendly Conservation Conversation pop-up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This educational pop-up will teach children about sustainable consumption. This free event is for all ages.

Monday

The McClung Museum is hosting a free educator-led program for parents and caregivers with infants through 4-year-olds. This session is taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will focus on an East Asian art collection and its search for dragons.

Tuesday

Ijams is hosting a Monsters Made with Love workshop and learn how to sew in a fun, easy and loving way from 2 to 5 p.m. No sewing experience is needed. Tickets are $26 and all supplies and guidance will be provided. All ages are invited but must be accompanied by an adult.

Wednesday