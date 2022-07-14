10About Town: A birthday bash and a craftmen's fair

Here are some events happening in the Knoxville area this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

After a two-year hiatus, Terror in the Woods at Ijams is back! Watch the movies "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and "Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Cut" under the stars. There will be a haunted trail for brave souls to explore and a Jason Voorhees impersonator at the event. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person.

This weekend is the last weekend of the 47th Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair. Voted one of the southeast's "most popular events," enjoy 200 booths with unique and one-of-a-kind handmade products. There is also live music and a free Kid's Corner where young visitors can make DIY crafts to take home with them. This event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday

The 2022 Karns Community Fair is happening on Saturday! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., browse the booths, watch the entertainment, play games or even compete in one of the competitive exhibits in honor of the agricultural history of the Karns community. This event is free and open to the public.

Bob Dylan's Birthday Bash is back and better than ever! Head to the Ijams Visitor Center Lawn for an annual celebration of a beloved American icon. This event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a five-hour musical lineup with proceeds benefiting Real Knoxville Music and Ijams. There will be food trucks and the Ijams beer garden. Tickets are $10 and they can be purchased on the Ijams website.

Sunday