10About Town: A flea market, a bird anatomy class and a free concert

Here are some events happening this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Knoxville Flea Market is back in town starting Friday! Held every month at the Knoxville Expo Center, enjoy over 250 vendor booths from across the region. The market will be open Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday

Still need a new hobby for 2022? Try bird watching! Ijams is hosting the perfect opportunity for those interested in bird watching. Ijams "Beginning to Bird" program will host a class Saturday starting at 9 a.m. about the anatomy of birds. This class includes a PowerPoint lesson covering bird anatomy followed by a bird walk on Ijams' trails applying what is learned in class. This is an adult program and it is $8 to sign up.

Join the YWCA for its 26th annual Diversity Day & Race Against Racism at the YWCA'S Phyllis Wheatley Center in East Knoxville on Saturday. There is a 5k, 1-mile walk and a fun race for younger children. Diversity Day activities are free and fun for all ages! Arrive early to enjoy breakfast treats, entertainment and more. Activities begin at 11:00 a.m. You can sign up for the run and the walk here.

Sunday

For all the chili lovers out there The 4th annual Blount County K -9 Association Chili Cookoff is this Sunday! Tri-Hop Brewery and the Townsend Animal Clinic are teaming up to host a chili cookoff. Tickets are $10 and the event begins at 2 p.m. at Tri-Hop brewery. Part of the proceeds go towards the Blount County K9 Association. This is a local organization that helps provide care for retired K-9's from Blount County.