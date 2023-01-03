10About Town: Mardi Growl, the Downtown Knoxville Boat Show and a student art show

Here are some events taking place in Knoxville this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is taking place this weekend from Thursday to Sunday. You can shop, compare and purchase boats at special pricing. General admission tickets are $15.

Hora Hora Latina is hosting the Astrid Galindo Student Art Show and Competition on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Astrid Galindo Art Scholarship competition commemorates the life and artistic legacy of Mexican-born painter, Astrid Galindo. During this event, the community will vote to determine the winners of the competition. Top three winners will be given a cash prize.

Saturday

Mardi Growl is happening on Saturday. The huge pet parade and party routinely brings out crowds of people dressed in their most extravagant costumes to match their pets' clothes. You can read more about it here.