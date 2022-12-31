10About Town: The last weekend of 2022!

Here are some events happening around Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Bottom is hosting the NIA: Purpose & Practice of Kwanzaa Creative Workshop on Friday. This workshop will include an informational session about Kwanzaa, including the holiday's history and ways to celebrate it in your household intentionally.

The Knox Brew Hub is hosting an Orange Bowl watch party on Friday. The watch party will start at 7 p.m. and the Orange Bowl starts at 8 p.m.

Noon Year's Eve is happening at the Blount County Public Library on Friday! From 11 a.m. to noon, celebrate the end of the year a little bit early. After storytime, music and some fun activities, come together to countdown to noon with noisemakers and a balloon drop.

Saturday

New Year's Eve at the Sunsphere is happening Saturday night! Bring in 2023 with your friends and family at World's Fair Park with food trucks and free activities including a silent disco, DJ music, live music and the Ball drop from the Sunsphere.

Celebrate New Year's Eve with a concert at The Island in Pigeon Forge! Count down to 2023 with a dazzling fountain show and a concert featuring Stephen Goff & The Royals and BLACKHAWK. The concert will be followed by a midnight fireworks production. This entire event is completely free.

Cheer in the New Year 2023 is happening at the Muse Knoxville on Saturday! From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., enjoy all the fun of bringing in the new year without staying up past bedtime. Celebrate a countdown to noon with catered breakfast, activity stations, sparkling juice toast, New Years' swag bags and a ball drop! You can buy tickets here.

Many businesses in downtown Knoxville are hosting New Year's Eve celebrations. You can find more events for Saturday night here.

Sunday