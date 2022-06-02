10About Town: Dolly Fest, Knoxville's Largest Kids' Party, and KnoxvilleCon

Here are some events happening this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Dolly Fest is kicking off on Friday! All weekend long the Old City will host different events centered around the one and only Dolly Parton. Dolly Fest does support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program.

For our viewers in Crossville, Flip Flop Friday is happening this Friday at the Crossroads! This event will include a variety of vendors, food, games and shopping the whole family can enjoy. This event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday

Knoxville's Largest Kids' Party is happening at World's Fair Park on Saturday! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids and parents can enjoy food trucks, shows, waterslides, sports, bubbles and much more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark is a day when you can ride your bike, bring your dog and explore Knoxville in a new way! The day will be filled with many activities that appeal to all ages and activity levels. This annual event has become popular with visitors and locals. Some events do require pre-registration.

SportsFest 2022 is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center! This event is organized by sports fans for sports fans. Enjoy panel discussions with VFLs, professional athletes and sports commentators as they give insight into the world of sports. There will be activities, vendors, food and fun for the whole family!

KnoxvilleCon is happening this weekend and striving to be the best and truest comic convention featuring fandoms of multiple genres! There will be a cosplay contest, over 100 vendors, special guests and more. This event is family-friendly and is taking place at the Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Kids under 11 are free.

Sunday

Head over to the Central Filling Station for their Brunch & Browse market. There will be brunch-themed food trucks and vendors for everyone to enjoy! This event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.