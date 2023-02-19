10About Town: A flea market, a monthly bluegrass jam and an AC/DC experience

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Knoxville Flea Market is happening this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. There will be thousands of unique and affordable items under one roof. Admission and parking are free. The flea market hours are Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday

Are you a big AC/DC fan? Back N Black: The AC/DC Experience is happening at the Bijou Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m. Hear all of AC/DC's greatest hits. Tickets range from $25 to $30 and you can buy them here.

An information seminar about growing happy houseplants is happening Saturday at Stanley's Greenhouse. The informal talk will include how to select indoor plants, how to care for them, how to control indoor-plant pests and more. The seminar is happening from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Sunday