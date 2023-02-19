10About Town: A flea market, a monthly bluegrass jam and an AC/DC experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
Friday
The Knoxville Flea Market is happening this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. There will be thousands of unique and affordable items under one roof. Admission and parking are free. The flea market hours are Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday
Are you a big AC/DC fan? Back N Black: The AC/DC Experience is happening at the Bijou Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m. Hear all of AC/DC's greatest hits. Tickets range from $25 to $30 and you can buy them here.
An information seminar about growing happy houseplants is happening Saturday at Stanley's Greenhouse. The informal talk will include how to select indoor plants, how to care for them, how to control indoor-plant pests and more. The seminar is happening from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
Sunday
The monthly Bluegrass Jams is taking place at Ijams this Sunday. East Tennessee Bluegrass Association (ETNBA) and Ijams are partnering to bring folks together to create music in a beautiful space. Not a musician? Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the show. This event is free to the public and takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.