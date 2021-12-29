10About Town: A bowl game party, NYE celebrations and a guided hike

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Are you looking for the perfect place to watch the Tennessee Bowl game on Thursday? Look no further than Barley’s! The taproom and pizzeria in the Old City are hosting a Music City Bowl Watch Party. The watch party will begin at 2 p.m. and will have a special gameday menu and free beer. It is advised to RSVP before the event.

Friday

Join the Muse Knoxville from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday for a party the whole family will enjoy! You can look forward to STEAM activities, a photo booth, Heaven Sent food truck, a dance party and a ball drop from the top of a firetruck ladder! You can find tickets for this event on the Muse Knoxville website.

Bring in 2022 with your friends and family at World's Fair Park with food trucks, free activities, DJ music at 9 p.m. and live music by the Mike Snodgrass Band at 10 p.m. The ball drop will happen from the Sunsphere at midnight.

Saturday

Start 2022 off with an invigorating hike! Join Ijams Hiking Club leaders for a mind-clearing walk up and through South Knoxville's Urban Wilderness. On the hike there will be plenty of opportunity to learn about local wildlife, the Urban Wilderness, and the Ijams Hiking Club.