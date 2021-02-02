10 About Town: A spelling bee, life-sized dinosaurs and a chalk design competition

It's the first weekend of November! Check out some events around town.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Change up your Thursday routine and check out the Art Club at the Central Filling Station! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., enjoy a graffiti spray paint workshop, an art show featuring various local artists and a coloring contest for the kids. This event is designed for creative and non-creative people alike. Who knows? You might learn a thing or two about different artists' techniques. There will be food trucks, prizes for the coloring competition and awesome beverages at the bar.

Are you a master speller? It’s time to test your skills! The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's American Society of Landscape Architecture is hosting a spelling bee at the Alliance Brewing Company from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event is fun, low-stress and benefits this ALSA chapter!

Friday

Over 100-life-sized Dinosaurs will be invading the Knoxville Convention Center starting on Friday! The Jurassic Quest is the largest exhibition of life-size, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs in North America. Enjoy walking through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and experience what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. There will be dinosaur shows, a dinosaur-themed playground, opportunities to dig-up fossils and chances to ride dinosaurs. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is recommended to purchase your tickets ahead of time.

Interested in the famous Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos? Join the Latinx non-profit organization HoLa Hora Latina from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Casa HoLa inside the Emporium Art Center downtown for a special Day of the Dead exhibit. The exhibit features Day of the Dead sculptures by Mexican artist Hector Saldivar, a Day of the Dead altar decorating competition, locally made pan-de-muerto, sugar skulls, and chicken tamales! If you can’t make this event, Saldivar’s exhibit will be available throughout the whole month of November.

Saturday

Come celebrate the work of Elizabeth Gould at McClung Museums Family Fun Day! Gould contributed artistically towards the study of birds and she is responsible for some of the most important illustrations of birds ever published. The museum is partnering with the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology for exciting activities, mini-presentations, gallery explorations and more. The program runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and registration is required beforehand.

Join The Bottom Knox for Strips & Strangs workshop with Gary White! This is a three-weekend course starting on Saturday that is designed for beginners and experts alike. White will explore the history of string quilts and the importance of quilting within the African American and Southern experience. You will have the opportunity to create your own unique string quilt blocks that will be assembled in a culmination community quilting bee! Each session will last from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and you can RSVP ahead of time.

Sunday

UT is kicking off their Homecoming celebration by having a chalk design competition! Starting on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., groups will create chalk designs that promote Homecoming week and the UT spirit on the PED walkway.