Autumn has arrived in East Tennessee! Here are the fall activities near you

Here are some of the area's corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to help you really get into the spirit of the spooky season.

TENNESSEE, USA — The weather is getting colder, and the trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That means fall has arrived in East Tennessee.

Shake out those cozy sweaters and grab yourself a pumpkin spiced treated.

Anderson County

Little Ponderosa Zoo is hosting a Fall Festival on Oct. 9 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and trick or treating events on Oct. 15, 16 and 22 (6-8 p.m.) at 629 Granite Road, Clinton.

Museum of Appalachia is hosting its Fall Heritage Day on Friday, Oct. 1. It features activities and demonstrations that highlight Appalachian culture. The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton.

Blount County

Hyde Farms is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 30 at 7545 US-411, Greenback. It features a corn maze and pumpkin patch.

Maple Lane Farms Maze is open every Friday to Sunday from Oct.1 to Oct. 31 at 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback. It is open nightly from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31 for the Haunted Corn Maze.

Hamblen County

Frightmare Manor is open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 24 to Nov. 6 at 7588 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott. Its hours and additional nights are available on its website.

Jefferson County

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 7 at 2738 Renfro Road, Jefferson City. Its maze is a tribute to men and women in the military. One thing to keep in mind: it is cash or check only.

Echo Valley Corn Maze is open until Nov. 8 at 915 Bethel Church Road, Jefferson City. It features three corn mazes, a pumpkin cannon, hayrides, a zipline and more. The farm is closed on Monday and Tuesday, and hours vary from Wednesday to Sunday so check the website.

Knox County

Bewitching Beasts: Scary to Lose is open on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UT Gardens (2518 Jacob Drive, Knoxville). It's a family-friendly event to learn about different plants and creatures. Registration is required.

FrightWorks Haunted House is open Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 on Friday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. most nights at 1904 West Emory Road, Powell. Hours and additional days available on its website.

Oakes Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch is open Thursday to Sunday from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 and Monday to Wednesday on Oct. 11-13 at 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo and more. The hours vary throughout its season so check the website.

Trick or Treat in the Cave at Cherokee Caverns is open from Oct. 22-24, 29-31 at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, Knoxville. It features trick or treating along the cave path, fun characters, vendors, coffee & cocoa and a bonfire each night. It runs 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 3-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Loudon County

Dead Man’s Farm Haunted House is open Thursday to Sunday on Oct. 1-31 at 13100 West Lee Highway, Philadelphia. Hours vary depending on the date, and it will host one scare-free night on Wednesday, Oct. 20. It features multiple scary attractions, each with a different theme.

Deep Well Farm is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch and playground. The hours and days vary throughout the month so check the website.

McMinn County

Mayfield Farm Park is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 at 257 TN-307, Athens. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted attraction, a new 60-foot slide and hillbilly pig races.

Roane County

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open every Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.) from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31 at 199 Laurel Bluff Rd, Kingston. It features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and more.

Sevier County

Autumn at Anakeesta runs Sept. 24 to Oct. 31 at 576 Parkway, Gatlinburg. It features fall food, drinks, wares and decorations.

Dollywood's Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. The park is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day. It features entertainment, all sorts of tasty treats and wares from artisans. The new Night Time at the Back Porch offers some of the best up-and-coming performers from the Southeast an opportunity to share their talents during the park’s evening hours.

Kyker Farms Corn Maze is open Thursday to Sunday from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 at 938 Alder Branch Road, Sevierville. It features corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Kyker's Korn Hopper and more.