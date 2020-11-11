First Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival scheduled to start Friday

The festival will debut in Townsend between Nov. 13 - 14. It will start with a VIP event Friday night and will be open to the public Saturday afternoon.

TOWNSEND, Va. — Hungry visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains will have a special place to go in Townsend on Saturday.

Chefs and cooks will also fill the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort for the inaugural Great Smoky Mountain Food Truck Festival. The festival will start on Friday with a VIP event between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and will be open to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The festival will highlight the food truck communities in Blount County and the East Tennessee area. Officials said that 25 food trucks will be there, showcasing all kinds of cuisines from southern comfort food to international dishes.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy drinks from distillers that were featured at the Townsend Grains and Grits Festival, including whiskey and spirits.

Each food truck will have its own campsite where it can set up and serve attendees. There will also be a playground for children as well as games like corn hole and horseshoes.

Officials with the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority and food truck caterers said they expect the festival will boost tourism to the area. Shuttle service will be available from Cades Cove Heritage Tours. On Saturday, attendees will park at Burger Master.

Face masks will be required at all times on the shuttle and at the festival while not earing. Temperature scans will be taken before boarding the shuttle and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the festival. Social distancing will be mandatory.

Tickets to the Saturday festival are $5 and will include parking, shuttle service and items to take home. Children under 12 years old will be able to end for free.