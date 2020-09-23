VOTE: Free drive-in movies at Chilhowee Park this October

Drive-in at the Midway will allow groups of friends & family to safely enjoy a socially-distanced movie outing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville tradition will continue, but with many changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movies on Market Square has been transformed into Drive-in at the Midways, brought to you by the Knox County Library and the City of Knoxville.

On three Friday nights this October, the public is invited to watch a free movie on Midway in Chilhowee Park.

Each registered vehicle can carry as many occupants as there are seatbelts, and you'll have an adjacent parking space for blankets or lawn chairs. No food will be on sale, so bring your own, but no alcohol is allowed.

Everyone will be asked to stay within their own space, six feet apart from other parties, with no other physical gatherings allowed. If you do leave your designated spot, you are asked to wear a mask.

The movie's sound will be broadcast on FM radio.

.You can vote for which movies you want to see here through Sept. 29. Here are the options:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG -2019)

Aladdin (G - 1992)

Frozen 2 (PG - 2019)

Ferris Beuller's Day Off (PG13- 1986)

Men in Black (PG13 - 1997)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (PG13 - 2003)

Captain Marvel (PG13 - 2019)

Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG - 2018)

Hocus Pocus (PG - 1993)

The winning lineup will be announced on Oct. 1.

The drive-in will be open to the public on Oct. 9, 16, and 30.