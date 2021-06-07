The Cove at Concord Park to host Free Fishing Day

Geared toward families and children, this allows those who are participating to fish without a license for the day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency will hold a Free Fishing Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is taking place at 11808 South Northshore Drive.

State officials said that the day allows anyone, but especially children, the opportunity to try the outdoor sport and to celebrate fishing as a healthy hobby.

TWRA has provided rods, tackles, and bait in the past, however, this year participants will need to bring their own equipment because of COVID-19.

TWRA's Fisheries Division does still plan to stock the smaller pond that is to the right of The Cove entrance with catfish.

"It's a great event for the whole family and gives everyone the opportunity to have fun and spend some time together outside," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said about the event.