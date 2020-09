The exhibition officially runs through Sept. 30, but they're extending it into the month of October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, Hola Hora Latina is hosting its annual Frutos Latinos art exhibition at the Emporium.

The show highlights local Hispanic artists who specialize in various mediums, and visitors can cast a ballot for their favorite pieces.

The exhibition officially runs through Sept. 30, but they're extending it into the month of October.