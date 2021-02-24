Gatlinburg will host 4-day St. Patrick's Day celebration

Music, food and fireworks will be offered from March 17-20 in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg is hosting a new St. Patrick's Day celebration this year.

From March 17-20, the city will be decorated in shamrock green with traditional Celtic music, Irish food and more. There will also be a fireworks show at the Space Needle on Friday night.

Street performers will offer everything from Irish jigs to step dancing each night from 5-9 p.m. and a professional Scottish bagpiper will make appearances as well.

Participating local businesses will offer their own take on Irish-inspired dishes, drinks and decor.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be decked out with green lights and shamrocks for the entire month of March. Anakeesta and Ober Gatlinburg will be offering concerts and special dining options.