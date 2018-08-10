The 43rd president of the United States spoke in East Tennessee Wednesday in front of a crowd of nearly 8,000 people.

George W. Bush was the featured speaker at the Celebrators Conference on October 24 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. According to a press release, the former president spoke at the evening event to honoring veterans and America.

The event is organized by Phil Waldrep Ministries. The conference aims to encourage mature Christians to take on leadership roles in their communities. It runs October 22-25.

“Wednesday night will be a time to celebrate what is good and right about our country and honor those who have served our nation,” said conference founder, Phil Waldrep.

"I’m just having a great time, I’m ready to come back next year," Betsy Kolb, a conference attendee said.

The event was closed to media. In a press release following the event, the former president spoke of personal topics from his family, his hobby of painting, and of late evangelist Billy Graham and his influence on his life to help him quit drinking more than 30 years ago.

“You know what is good about our country... the cumulative acts of compassion that make our country unique and people’s willingness to love their neighbor," Bush said.

Bush previously spoke at Celebrators in 2009 where he gave a non-political, patriotic address with over 10,000 people in attendance. He returned in 2011 and again in 2013.

The conference includes worship seminars and live concerts.

George W. Bush will be the keynote speaker at the Athens Chamber of Commerce 13th Annual Benefit on June 22, 2019. That event will be held at McMinn County High School at 7 p.m.

