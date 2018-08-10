The 43rd president of the United States is coming to East Tennessee.

George W. Bush will be the featured speaker at the Celebrators Conference on October 25 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. According to a press release, the former president will speak at an evening honoring veterans.

The event is organized by Phil Waldrep Ministries. The conference aims to encourage mature Christians to take on leadership roles in their communities. It runs October 22-25.

“Wednesday night will be a time to celebrate what is good and right about our country and honor those who have served our nation,” said conference founder, Phil Waldrep.

Bush previously spoke at Celebrators in 2009 where he gave a non-political, patriotic address with over 10,000 people in attendance. He returned in 2011 and again in 2013.

You must have a ticket to the conference to hear Bush speak. You can get more information here.

The conference includes worship seminars and live concerts.

If you miss this event, you have another chance next June.

George W. Bush will be the keynote speaker at the Athens Chamber of Commerce 13th Annual Benefit on June 22, 2019. That event will be held at McMinn County High School at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

© 2018 WBIR