Get Christmas decor, ornaments at the Fantasy of Trees warehouse inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Fantasy of Trees is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still bring home a piece of the beloved event.

The annual fundraiser for East Tennessee Children's Hospital has become a family tradition for many in its 35 years, but while it won't be the same, organizers have planned

From October 8-10, you can shop previous inventory at the Fantasy of Trees Warehouse Sale. It will include decorations, ornaments, and you can even purchase a 2020 Fantasy of Trees ornament.

Masks are required for shoppers.

ETCH is also planning a virtual raffle tree in November. More information should be released soon. As part of that event, you can get a 2020 Fantasy of Trees t-shirt.