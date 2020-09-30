Get Christmas decor, ornaments at the Fantasy of Trees warehouse inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Fantasy of Trees is canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still bring home a piece of the beloved event.
The annual fundraiser for East Tennessee Children's Hospital has become a family tradition for many in its 35 years, but while it won't be the same, organizers have planned
From October 8-10, you can shop previous inventory at the Fantasy of Trees Warehouse Sale. It will include decorations, ornaments, and you can even purchase a 2020 Fantasy of Trees ornament.
Masks are required for shoppers.
ETCH is also planning a virtual raffle tree in November. More information should be released soon. As part of that event, you can get a 2020 Fantasy of Trees t-shirt.
And Santa won't be left out! While details are still being finalized, Santa will be at Hunter Valley Farm from Nov. 20-25 and Nov. 27-28. There will also be a vendor show and the proceeds will benefit Children's Hospital.