MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A golf tournament this Friday, August 2, will support the mission of the Morristown Cherokee Lions Club. The group is dedicated to improving sight by distributing glasses and helping programs for the blind and visually impaired.

One of the golfers works at Lions Volunteer Blind Industries.

At practice recently, E.J. Ford put down his cane and picked up a club to work on his drives and his putts.

E.J. Ford practices his drive at Morristown Golf and Country Club

"What I can see with the little bit of vision I do have is light and shadow," he said.

E.J. Ford doesn't let his lack of sight get in the way of a good time.

He volunteered to work in the concession stand at a golf tournament hosted by the National Industries for the Blind. Then he had a revelation.

"You need to get into playing golf. It's a game that you haven't played before. It's going to be a challenge and I am always up for challenges. Then a friend of mine gave me some golf clubs," he said.

Tim Standifer is the General Manager at Morristown Golf and Country Club

Tim Standifer is the General Manager at Morristown Golf and Country Club. He volunteered to point E.J. In the right direction, kind of like a caddie.

That's really all the help E.J. needs.

His swing relies not on sight but on muscle memory.

"I have to physically place the club where I want it to be and remember how far back to go, how much force to put into it, and just remember back and forward," he said.

He uses a GPS device that other golfers use, too.

"Each hole it will measure from the tee to the green how far it is," he said.

The distance to the hole guides his club selection, each one marked in Braille.

Each golf club is labeled in Braille

E.J. is practicing for a tournament this Friday at Clinchview Golf Club in Bean Station that benefits Lions Volunteer Blind Industries (VBI) and other programs.

When he isn't playing golf, E.J. is a bed builder at VBI in Morristown. Last year, National Industries for the Blind awarded him Employee of the Year for the entire country. Great at his job. OK at golf.

Most days, he doesn't keep score.

"The best part of being blind and playing golf, for me, is to come out and be able to and listen to the birds. You're out in nature," he said.

But he still enjoys sinking a long putt.

"Some days you're on it and some days you're not."

E.J. Ford isn't the only person who cannot see who will play in the golf tournament Friday. His friend, Tony Neal, will also compete.

Morristown Cherokee Lions Club Golf Tournament

Friday, August 2, tee off at 9:00

Clinchview Golf Club in Bean Station

$75 per player includes lunch and hole-in-one prizes