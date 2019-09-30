HARTFORD, Tenn. — Enjoy the scenic Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee with a colorful blast of fun!

The color course is flat and runs through the Great Smoky Mountains and along the Pigeon River.

Participants will have the option to run a 5k race at 10 a.m. and/or join the one mile Color Fun Walk/Run at 11 a.m.

Grassy Fork Fire Rescue

All of the events will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. or you can register online.

The one mile Color Fun Walk/Run is perfect for all ages.

The course will begin in front of the Rafting in the Smokies-Pigeon River Rafting, Ziplining and Family Adventures.

Those participating in the Color Run are advised to bring appropriate clothing and eye protection.

Sunglasses will be for sale during registration.

