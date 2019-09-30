HARTFORD, Tenn. — Enjoy the scenic Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee with a colorful blast of fun!
The color course is flat and runs through the Great Smoky Mountains and along the Pigeon River.
Participants will have the option to run a 5k race at 10 a.m. and/or join the one mile Color Fun Walk/Run at 11 a.m.
All of the events will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. or you can register online.
The one mile Color Fun Walk/Run is perfect for all ages.
The course will begin in front of the Rafting in the Smokies-Pigeon River Rafting, Ziplining and Family Adventures.
Those participating in the Color Run are advised to bring appropriate clothing and eye protection.
Sunglasses will be for sale during registration.
