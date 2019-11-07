TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A breathtaking Smoky Mountain sunset will be even more electric with professional balloonists lighting up the Tennessee evening sky.

Featuring food trucks, beer tents, wine tasting and local vendors, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival on August 17 in Townsend.

Tethered balloon rides will be available for those attending to capture the picturesque scenery from the hot air balloons perspective, along with face painting and rock wall stations.

Festival admission is free with the exception of ticket purchases for wine tasting.

The 2019 event will return to the Townsend Visitors Center located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit gsmballoonfest.com.