Greek Fest 2021 to be held October 1-3

The fest will run from October 1-3, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greek Fest 2021 will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in October.

The fest will feature authentic Greek food and pastries, church tours, live music, traditional Greek dancing and costumes, and shopping.

Officials said that credit cards will now be accepted for all food booths, including outside. A new feature for this year.

They are also showcasing a new sanctuary. It’s fully rebuilt and open for church tours. It has Byzantine iconography and hand-painted tiles that reflect the color of the Aegean Sea.

The marketplace will offer imported jewelry, gifts, and clothing.

Guests can enjoy an authentic taverna, Greek wines, coffee, and frappes (iced coffee). Papou’s Pantry will offer authentic Greek products for purchase, officials said.

According to a press release, St. George college students will perform traditional and modern Greek dancing with the help of a live band.

Admission is $2 for adults and the entrance is free for children 12 and under. Officials said that $3 weekend passes are also available.