Greeneville to hold its 9th annual American Downtown celebration on July 3

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Greeneville is getting ready to celebrate its 9th annual American Downtown celebration on July 3 at the Big Spring.

The free event will have live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest, and a fireworks show. The celebration will start at 4 p.m.

The Waste Industries Main Stage behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will feature a variety of live music, from bluegrass and rock to hip hop and country.

The full lineup of local and regional artists will perform from 4 p.m. until the launch of the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade at sunset.

The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street around 9:15 p.m. The parade will turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School. When the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the fireworks show will start from the hill behind Burley Stadium.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade will be USS Greeneville crew members who are gathering at Greeneville for a 25th reunion.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at Town Hall or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” The deadline to enter is June 19.

For more information on the parade contact Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.

The town plans to continue its youth art contest created last year. The contest was created as a safe alternative to the celebration’s Kids Zone, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Organizers said they are continuing discussions about whether to have a Kids Zone for this year’s celebration.

The theme for this year’s art contest will be “Underwater Adventures” in conjunction with the 25th reunion of crew members from the U.S. Navy submarine USS Greeneville. Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.

To enter the art contest, draw or color a representation of an underwater adventure and submit the artwork at Greeneville Town Hall or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov. The deadline to enter is June 30.

Winners will be announced and recognized during the celebration by Mayor W.T. Daniels at the gazebo of the Big Spring area.

For more information on the art contest, contact Amy Rose at 423-783-2860.

More details about the entertainment lineup, food trucks, parade, and hot dog eating contest will be announced soon.