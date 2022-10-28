10About Town: Tons of Halloween events!

Here are some spooky events happening in and around Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

A Spooktacular Extravaganza is happening in downtown Maryville on Friday! This event will take place on West Broadway from 4:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Activities include trick or treating, a dog costume contest, a dance party in the street, a pumpkin contest, carnival games, food vendors and more.

Cherokee Caverns is hosting Trick or Treat in the Cave from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday! The cave will be lit purple and orange as you trick or treat among the Stalactites and Stalagmites. The cave will also be open for a self-guided tour. Local shopping will be available outside the cave on the cave grounds. There will also be coffee, hot chocolate and a bonfire. If you can't make it on Friday, Trick or Treat in the Cave is also happening Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stop by the Ancient Lore Village for the not-so-spooky Halloween Trick-or-Treat trail on Friday! Stop at eight different dwellings hosting visits with Cinderella, Captain America, Spiderman, Ariel, Elsa and more! Candy will be given out and if you stop by the Nest Patio, you can watch the best of the best in Halloween movies. Dinner will be available for purchase. Tickets to this event are $20 per person and you can either choose a time slot from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday

The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl is happening on Saturday night! Enjoy a costume contest where the winner will win $1,000, exclusive drink specials, food specials, waived cover at all venues, professional photographers and an awesome after-party! A single ticket is $25 and this crawl begins at 4 p.m.

The East Tennessee Historical Society invites you and your family to Monsters at the Museum on Saturday! This event highlights the "monsters" and superstitions that call East Tennessee home. From Cherokee oral traditions to eerie Victorian mourning costumes, you'll delve into the region's spooky history. This event will feature many Halloween children's games, crafts, storytelling and a costume contest! This event is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center.

Sunday

The 13th Annual Fall Festival is taking place at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum on Sunday! From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy community dance and music performances, hands-on fall crafts and activities, local artists and nonprofits. You are encouraged to wear a costume if you have one.