10About Town Things to Do: Halloween Events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the spookiest time of the year! Here are some events that will get you in the Halloween spirit.
- BOO! at the Zoo is Knoxville’s largest Halloween event featuring several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun perfect for preschool and elementary-aged children. You can find a list of BOO! at the Zoo dates here.
- Enjoy haunted historical walking tours on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at during Sevierville's History and Haunts event. In addition to the tours, there will be Halloween music, a costume contest, storytelling, kids' games and crafts, a vendor booth, fireworks and more.
- UT Gardens Knoxville is hosting the HowlOWeen Pooch Parade and Pet Expo on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. This fun event with a spooky twist includes a judged costume parade for dogs, an expo of educational booths, pet businesses, and rescue groups, food trucks and more.
- The 27th annual Freaky Friday Fright Night at Mayor Bob Leonard Park in Farragut is taking place Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Children ages 12 and under are invited to "trick or treat" on the walk trail while local businesses, community groups and volunteers hand out treats and provide games with prizes and cookie decorating.
- The Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting its Creepy Creatures Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. You will hike approximately 1 mile down Kelly Lane while trick-or-treating at several stops. Along the way, you will learn about and meet some of the Creepy Creatures that live at Seven Islands. You will end at the Green House lawn, where families can enjoy storytelling, games and a bonfire before heading back to the park entrance. Families with small children are encouraged to bring strollers or wagons. Pre-registration is required for this event.
- Downtown Lenoir City is turning into Halloween Town on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a costume pet parade, a live DJ, ghost tours, food trucks, face painting, a cake walk and more.
We'll update this article as we learn of more events.