Harper Auto Square held its Cars & Coffee event at West Town Mall Sunday morning.

People got the chance to check out cars many only dream of owning. Hundreds of people walked around the mall parking lot looking at Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis and Aston Martins.

Organizes said it's a chance for proud car owners to show off their favorite automobiles and help grow the car culture in Knoxville.

"You know, Knoxville has a really good car culture to be a small town or mid-sized town," said Bill Johnson, chief marketing officer for Harper Auto Square. "This is a good opportunity to get out, see what everyone else is driving and get to learn a little bit about those cars."

If you missed today's event, Harper Auto Square hosts three Cars & Coffee every year. The next one will be in the spring.

RELATED: People flock to July 2019 Cars and Coffee

RELATED: Harper Auto Square to host Cars and Coffee Sunday at West Town Mall

RELATED: Harper Auto Square: Cars and Coffee

RELATED: Harper Auto Square to host Cars and Coffee on Sunday, October 23, 2016

RELATED: Cars and Coffee at West Town Mall

RELATED: 11th annual Harper Auto Square Cars and Coffee show

RELATED: Harper Auto Square hosts Cars and Coffee event