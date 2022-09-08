10About Town: Hispanic Heritage Month

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee for Hispanic Heritage Month!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually from September 15 to October 15, recognizes the culture, history and achievements of Hispanic Americans.

Here are some East Tennessee events happening in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month!

Events before Hispanic Heritage Month

New McClung exhibit - Spirit of Día de los Muertos at the McClung Museum is an exhibit that highlights the rich history of the Mexican celebration that honors and remembers loved ones. The exhibit opened on August 26 and will remain at the museum until December 11. So, you have plenty of time to check this exhibit out during or after Hispanic Heritage Month!

"Coco" movie screening - On September 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a Spanish screening of the movie Coco at McClung Museum. Make sure to check in with the front desk when you arrive and note that no food or drinks are allowed. You can register here.

Family Fun Day at McClung - Join museum educators for Family Fun Day at McClung Museum on September 10! There will be tours and craft activities featuring the "The Spirit of Dia de los Muerto" exhibit. The tour will explore the history of many artistic traditions associated with the celebration of the Day of the Dead. This event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and tours of the gallery in Spanish will also be available.

Events during Hispanic Heritage Month

HoLa Festival - The 22nd HoLa Festival will be held at World’s Fair Park on Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9! This event begins on Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music, dancing, draft beer, home-cooked food, draft beer and artisan craft vendors. The celebration continues Sunday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more live music and performances, food, drinks, arts and crafts, educational Hispanic Heritage booths, children’s activities and community resources. A $1 donation will be required for each person 12 and older.

Centro Hispano's Latino Awards - The Latino Awards will be in-person this year after two years of all things virtual! This event celebrates not only Latino Award winners but the diversity and resilience of the Latino community.