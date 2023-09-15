10About Town Things to Do: Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the culture, history and achievements of Hispanic Americans. Here are some events to help celebrate!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, recognizes the culture, history and achievements of Hispanic Americans.

Here are some East Tennessee events happening in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The 23rd annual HOLA Festival is taking place during the first weekend of Hispanic Heritage Month. The kickoff party is happening on Sept. 16 from 4 to 10 p.m. and the HoLa Family Festival is happening on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will feature live music, dancing, draft beer, home-cooked food and more! It is free on both nights.

One Knox Soccer Club will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month during their Sept. 16 game.

The McClung Museum is hosting a free Spanish screening of the beloved movie "Encanto" on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. You can register for the movie ahead of time here.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, UT is showcasing a concert at the Sandra G. Powell Recital Hall in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This concert will honor and embrace the diverse musical contributions of the Hispanic community.

Pellissippi State Community College is hosting multiple Hispanic Heritage Month events on different campuses. There will be a family festival, movie screenings and more. You can find the list of events here.