Historic Rugby hosting Victorian Christmas celebration

The celebrations are planned on Dec. 5 and 12th.

RUGBY, Tenn. — Historic Rugby invites you to celebrate the holidays in Tennessee’s Victorian Village.

Historic Rugby old-fashioned Victorian Christmas celebration will feature period carolers, Christmas stories, historic buildings and virtual private home tours and a Community Christmas Tree on December 5th and 12th from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rugby is located in Morgan County. It's less than a 90-minute drive from Knoxville.

Local arts and crafts shops will be open and offering unique Christmas gifts.

According to the release, Historic Rugby is being mindful of all CDC recommendations and has designed this event with everyone’s safety in mind.

For more information or directions, please contact Historic Rugby at (423) 628-2441. Visitors are encouraged to visit our website for more information about the village www.historicrugby.org.