Historic Rugby's 2021 season kicks off on March 20

RUGBY, Tenn. — Saturday, March 20 kicks off the 2021 season for Historic Rugby.

Historic Rugby is a small living Victorian Village in East Tennessee, about 75 miles northwest of Knoxville in Morgan County.

The season will start with a hike through the Rugby State Natural Area in honor of long-time resident Eric Wilson.

Wilson discovered the Cumberland Plateau when he was a graduate student at Vanderbilt.

The hike is held every year on Wilson's birthday.

The hike will set off at 10 a.m. from the visitor center.

The first Irish Road Bowling match will take place in front of the former Harrow Road Cafe at 6 p.m.

Visitors can also take a walk through history on a guided tour of the village.

British author Thomas Hughes originally founded the town as a British colony back in 1880.