DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Registration is open for the 29th Annual Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament on Douglas Lake.

Stanley Jackson and Joe Greenlee first hosted the tournament in 1990 as an outlet to introduce kids to the sport of fishing. There were 26 kids competing that first year. Since then the tournament has grown to 400 boats.

Kendall Ownby, 10, took home the winning trophy in 2018. She said she loves fishing because it's a chance to spend time with her dad.

"We get to come out here and see different things like eagles and stuff," Ownby said. "It doesn't matter who you are, if you're a boy or a girl. You don't have to be strong. You can just do it for fun. It's different than any other sport."

Every child who participates receives two meals, a prize, a t-shirt, and a photo with their prized catch.

Registration is open.

The tournament is Saturday, July 27, 2019.