Ijams Hummingbird Festival to take place August 28

Organizers said that the festival features two tickets, a General Festival ticket, and a Behind-the-Scenes Bundle. There will also be free activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center will celebrate its 11th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: Celebration of Wings on August 28 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said that the festival features two tickets, a General Festival ticket, and a Behind-the-Scenes Bundle. There will also be free activities.

These free activities include live raptor demonstrations, educational materials for parents and families, and a marketplace featuring arts and crafts, plants, gardening décor, access to food and drink, and more on its visitor center plaza.

The General Festival ticket includes all speaker sessions, a kids’ area with activities and educational booths and guided nature walks from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The Behind-the-Scenes Bundle has all general festival activities, plus a bird banding appointment, community science opportunities, a chance to meet the Ijams animal ambassadors, and detailed guided hikes.

The bundle activities run from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. to allow attendees to enjoy general festival activities before or after they attend the bird banding demonstration.

Bird banding is scheduled in 30-minute appointments starting at 7 a.m. The last appointment is 11:30 a.m.

During the banding appointment, Mark Armstrong, a certified master bander, will demonstrate how ruby-throated hummingbirds and other birds are harmlessly captured, weighed, measured, and banded.

When banding is complete, the hummingbird is released to continue its journey across the Gulf of Mexico to wintering grounds in Mexico and Central America. The flight takes about 20 hours in favorable conditions.

Bundle tickets are $12 and space is limited to ensure physical distancing.