KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is searching for 100 volunteers to remove invasive species at its fifth annual Weed Wrangle Knoxville.

The weed wrangle takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and focuses on five sites this year including Lakeshore Park, the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, Fort Dickerson, East Knox County Elementary and Ijams Nature Center.

"Invasive plant removal is vital to protecting natural ecosystems,” according to Ijams Natural Resource Manager Ben Nanny.

He said the volunteer work can be labor-intensive, but incredibly rewarding.

Preregistration is required, so if you want to participate, visit the Events Calendar on Ijams Nature Center’s website at ijams.org. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.

