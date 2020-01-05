Ijams Nature Center to start reopening facilities on May 9

While hiking trails have remained open, other Ijams facilities have been closed due to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Ijams Nature Center is a highlight of the South Knoxville community but has had limited facilities available for use due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Starting on May 9, Ijams will start to reopen these facilities, keeping in line with Phase 1 of Knoxville’s reopening plan.

There will be some new rules in place during the reopening process to ensure the health and safety of Ijams employees and guests.

Some of the reopening measures include the installation of plexiglass at the front desk and increased sanitation efforts. The gift shop and visitor center will only be partially opened, and restrooms will be closed for cleaning several times daily.

All visitors must wear a protective face covering when entering the visitor center. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a face-covering while enjoying trails and other parts of Ijams.