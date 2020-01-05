x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

about-town

Ijams Nature Center to start reopening facilities on May 9

While hiking trails have remained open, other Ijams facilities have been closed due to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Ijams Nature Center is a highlight of the South Knoxville community but has had limited facilities available for use due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Starting on May 9, Ijams will start to reopen these facilities, keeping in line with Phase 1 of Knoxville’s reopening plan. 

There will be some new rules in place during the reopening process to ensure the health and safety of Ijams employees and guests. 

Some of the reopening measures include the installation of plexiglass at the front desk and increased sanitation efforts. The gift shop and visitor center will only be partially opened, and restrooms will be closed for cleaning several times daily. 

RELATED: Museum of Appalachia to reopen next week in phases

RELATED: 'Safer at Home' Order ends, here's what's re-opening in East Tennessee on May 1

All visitors must wear a protective face covering when entering the visitor center. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a face-covering while enjoying trails and other parts of Ijams. 

The trails at Ijams have remained open, and they will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m. until dusk. However, the  Mead’s Quarry Lake swimming area will remain closed at this time. 

RELATED: Great Smoky Mountains will start reopening in phases May 9

RELATED: What businesses opening in phase one of Knox County's plan need to know

RELATED: Most Knox Co. businesses will reopen May 1 under phased reopening plan

RELATED: Zoo Knoxville hopes to reopen by mid-May with safety procedures in place