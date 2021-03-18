Indoor dog park and beer garden coming to Bearden this summer

"The Bark" will be located on Homberg Drive in Bearden. The owners hope to open by late summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Soon you'll be able to kick back, relax and enjoy a beer with your dog!

A new indoor dog park called "The Bark" is coming to Bearden this summer.

It will be located at 5213 Homberg Drive.

The owners said they are excited to bring a unique concept to this part of town.

"Dog parks are really great for socializing," said owner of my Curious Canine Hanna Harris. "So, it's actually been something that I've been planning on in the works for the last couple of years."