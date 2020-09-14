It's fall, y'all! Here are all the corn mazes, pumpkin patches and spooky stuff in East Tennessee

Pull out your sweater and your pumpkin spice. Fall attractions across East Tennessee are opening up for the season.

It may not quite feel like fall, but the seasonal celebrations are already getting started.

As you start shaking out those comfy sweaters and watching for the leaves to change, here are some of the area's corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to help you really get into the spirit of the spooky season.

Blount Co.

Maple Lane Maze claims to be the oldest corn maze in the Southeast and the first mega corn maze in Tennessee. It opens for the season October 2. It includes a corn maze, pumpkin patch and haunted corn maze.

Hamblen Co.

Frightmare Manor says it is cleaned, sanitized and spaced this season. The haunted attraction is requiring masks for all its workers and customers, and cast members will be scaring you from a distance or from the ground. It opens for the season September 25.

Jefferson Co.

Ballinger Farm opens September 18. It has a UFO-themed corn maze and a pumpkin patch.

Echo Valley Corn Maze opens September 14. It features three mazes, hayrides, a pumpkin cannon, pumpkin picking and a petting zoo.

Knox Co.

Oakes Farm is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season. It is making some adjustments because of COVID-19. The farm will require customers to buy tickets online and will limit capacity. It will have a hayride-accessible pumpkin patch and a separate patch visitors can walk to. Masks will be required on the hayride, in the barn and in restrooms. It opens October 1.

Frightworks Haunted House opens September 26. It is making some adjustments this season. Staff members will be required to wear masks, hanging decorations will be removed to minimize contact and masks will be required for customers.

Loudon Co.

Deep Well Farm opens September 26. The farm is offering socially-distanced wagon rides and closing its playground this year.

Dead Man's Farm is debuting its five-acre haunted corn maze this year. It also included a haunted house, virtual reality experience and escape rooms. It opens for the season October 2.

McMinn Co.

Mayfield Farm Park opens October 3. It has three corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, ziplines and a few "haunted" options.

Roane Co.

Narramore Farms has a corn maze inspired by the words of Dolly Parton. The maze says "just keep the faith," something Dolly has said several times during the pandemic. You can find a maze and pumpkin patch there. It opens October 3.

Sevier Co.

Kyker Farms Corn Maze has corn mazes, hayrides and a pumpkin patch. It will host zombie paintball rides this year, but will not open its haunted maze. It opens for the season September 26.

Dollywood's Great Pumpkin Luminights return September 25. The display includes thousands of jack-o-lanterns and fall treats. Dollywood has several safety measures in place due to COVID-19.

Mysterious Mansion calls itself "Gatlinburg's most haunted attraction." It's open year-round, but hosts special events every year for Halloween.