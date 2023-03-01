EXTRA! EXTRA! | Jefferson County senior class performs 'Newsies'

It's an annual tradition at Jefferson County High School. The cast consists of students in the 12th grade at JCHS.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Jefferson County, the senior class is in the spotlight. The high school is putting on the play Newsies this weekend!

What's unique about this school play is, only students in 12th grade are in the cast. This is a tradition at Jefferson County High School, and the 21st year for this style of show.

This is the first year under a new director, Chloe Hodge, but it's a family affair with the senior play at JCHS. Hodge has grown up around the productions, and her mother, Melanie Hodge, directed the 20 senior plays prior to Newsies.

Andrew Alder, a teacher at JCHS, is also directing the show alongside Hodge. Alder has helped put together the senior plays at JCHS for years, often guiding the high schoolers through songs and styles of acting.

The Tony-award-winning Broadway musical by Disney is based on the newsboys' strike of 1899. "The musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of 'the little man,'" according to an online description of the show.

There's dancing, singing and plenty of entertainment throughout the performance.

The show starts Thursday, March 2, and runs through Sunday, March 5.

Performances Thursday through Saturday will be at 7 p.m. The Sunday performance is a matinee, starting at 2 p.m.

The show is in the James D. Swann Performing Arts Center at JCHS.