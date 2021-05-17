Kid A’ Riffic Fun coming to Knoxville city parks this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Editor's Note: The video above is from a Kid A'Riffic Fun event in Market Square in 2019.
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer?
Starting in June, the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events and Parks and Recreation will host Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park in eight different City parks.
Families are invited to participate in free crafts, games and other activities on Wednesdays in June and July from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the following parks:
- June 2 - Suttree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive
- June 9 - Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Rd
- June 16 - World's Fair Park, World's Fair Park Drive
- June 23 - Lakeshore Park, 6410 Northshore Drive
- June 30 - Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, 620 Winona St
- July 7 - Holston River Park, 3300 Holston Hills Rd
- July 14 - Adair Park, 1807 Adair Dr
- July 21 - West Hills Park, 7624 Sheffield Dr
- July 28 - World's Fair Park, World's Fair Park Drive
Kid A’ Riffic was established in 2019 in Market Square as a weekly opportunity for summertime activities for youngsters and their families.
To get more information, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/events.