Kid A’ Riffic Fun coming to Knoxville city parks this summer

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer?

Starting in June, the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events and Parks and Recreation will host Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park in eight different City parks.

Families are invited to participate in free crafts, games and other activities on Wednesdays in June and July from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the following parks:

June 2 - Suttree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive

June 9 - Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Rd

June 16 - World's Fair Park, World's Fair Park Drive

June 23 - Lakeshore Park, 6410 Northshore Drive

June 30 - Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, 620 Winona St

July 7 - Holston River Park, 3300 Holston Hills Rd

July 14 - Adair Park, 1807 Adair Dr

July 21 - West Hills Park, 7624 Sheffield Dr

July 28 - World's Fair Park, World's Fair Park Drive

Kid A’ Riffic was established in 2019 in Market Square as a weekly opportunity for summertime activities for youngsters and their families.