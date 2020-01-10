Knox Co. splash pads will remain open until Oct. 11

Hold on to summer just a little longer, kids!

Knox County splash pads will remain open a little longer this year.

Usually, the pads close in September, but this year they will stay open until Oct. 11.

“I want families to be able to enjoy our outdoor amenities as long as possible,” said Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The weather is holding, so I’m happy we can keep the splash pads open for another week or so.”

The splash pads are located at Carl Cowan Park (10058 S. Northshore Drive); New Harvest Park (4775 New Harvest Lane) and Powell Station Park (2318 W. Emory Road).