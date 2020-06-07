Knox Co. will host Second Saturday concerts starting in July

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food, but no alcohol is allowed.

Editor's note: The video above is from last year's Second Saturday Concert Series.

Knox County will once again be hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer, now that the county is following the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

The concerts will be at The Cove and Clayton Park on the second Saturday of the month starting in July, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Here's the lineup:

July 11: Rockin Fellerz (The Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

Aug. 8: Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (Clayton Park)

Sept. 12: Kudzu (The Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food, but no alcohol is allowed.

“This is one of our biggest events of the summer and we’re excited that we can bring it back again this year,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks come from across the region to listen to music, have a picnic and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The concerts were originally scheduled to begin in June, but were delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, the Tennessee Pledge allows for outdoor concerts while following safety requirements.

According to the Tennessee Pledge guidelines, at live events outside, singers must stay 15 feet from the audience and crowds can gather in groups of six but must remain six feet apart from others.

The Cove is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive. It is the county’s most visited park and also features a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. River Sports also rents canoes and kayaks.

Clayton Park is at 7347 Norris Freeway and offers a pavilion, grills, walking trail and playground.