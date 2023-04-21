10About Town: Rossini Festival, Talahi Plant Sale and a sock hop

Here are some events taking place in East Tennessee this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Ijams After Dark is taking place this Friday from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Participants will meet some of Ijams’ nocturnal animal ambassadors, learn about the animals that inhabit the night and take a guided night hike on the trails. Tickets are $12.

Pride Bingo is happening at South Press Friday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This sober event will include prizes from local LGBTQ+ vendors and Knox Pride. There will be a coffee and food bar. The event is $20 to play, however, if cost is a barrier—you are still welcome to attend.

The Knox County Museum of Education is hosting its 7th annual Sock Hop Fundraiser Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sarah Simpson Professional Development and Technology Center. Food will be available for purchase and tickets are $25 at the door.

Saturday

The Rossini Festival is back this weekend! Over the course of the day, the public is can enjoy entertainment on four outdoor stages showcasing opera, classical, jazz, gospel, ballet, modern and ethnic dance. Attendees can purchase food from vendors and more than 75 artisans throughout the day, while "The Y FunZone" keeps children entertained. This event is free and open to the public.

The Talahi Plant Sale is returning to Lakeshore Park on Saturday! From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., shop through a vibrant assortment of plants, shrubs, perennials,

annuals and home-baked goods from local gardening vendors. The sale is a collaborative event between the Knoxville Garden Club and the Garden Study Club. The two garden clubs use the proceeds from the annual plant sale to fund philanthropic grants for Knoxville area projects.

The Great Smoky Mountains Fiber Fair is happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experienced fiber artists will share their knowledge and demonstrate their preferred techniques. You'll also meet the llamas, alpacas, sheep, goats, and angora rabbits whose fleece becomes the fibers that are spun into yarn and used to create wearables and art. Admission to this event is free and parking is $5.

Sunday