Knox County's Holiday Festival of Lights returns Dec. 1

The 24th annual Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park starts Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Mayor Glenn Jacobs will greet guests and pass put candy "Kanes" this Thursday, Dec. 1 at The Cove at Concord Park. This is in honor of the 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights.

The event kicks off at 6 - 9 p.m. If you can't make it on the first, do not despair! The event runs from Dec. 1 - 31, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

It's free and open to the public. If you are able, please bring non-perishable foods to donate to The Love Kitchen.

The Love Kitchen provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless and unemployed.