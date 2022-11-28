Knox County's Holiday Festival of Lights returns Dec. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Mayor Glenn Jacobs will greet guests and pass put candy "Kanes" this Thursday, Dec. 1 at The Cove at Concord Park. This is in honor of the 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights.
The event kicks off at 6 - 9 p.m. If you can't make it on the first, do not despair! The event runs from Dec. 1 - 31, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day.
It's free and open to the public. If you are able, please bring non-perishable foods to donate to The Love Kitchen.
The Love Kitchen provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless and unemployed.
Santa Claus will visit on Fridays and Saturdays and drop in on select dates throughout the festival to collect letters to Santa, tell North Pole tales and lead Christmas crafts. This year will also feature train rides each Monday during the festival.