Knoxville — Talented young actors at the Knoxville Children's Theatre are finishing up rehearsals for their upcoming performances of "Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids."

The live play runs from Sept. 21 through Oct. 7 with 16 performances.

Ashlee Latimer, who was part of the production team that recently won a Tony-Award for Best Revival of a Musical for Broadway's "Once On This Island," has returned to Knoxville to direct the play. Central High School student Jacob Sousley is serving as Assistant Director and Stage Manager.

Bearden High School student Lydia Steimer will be playing the villainous Cruella de Vil.

Tickets cost $10 for children and $12 for adults.

