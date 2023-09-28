10About Town Things to Do: Sept. 28 through Oct. 4

Here are some events taking place around Knoxville from Thursday, Sept. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

The Old City Market is taking place on Jackson Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. This market showcases artists and creative makers.

Learn about the moon and why it's the next frontier in human expansion during Pints with the Prof at Crafty Brewery. Brad Thomas is a UT Professor at the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences who specializes in lunar and martian geology.

Friday

The annual Townsend Fall Heritage Festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. This free family-friendly festival focuses on contemporary mountain music, along with clogging and square dancing, art and craft booths, southern food and more. If you can't make it Friday, the festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Friends of the Knox County Public Library is hosting a Fall Used Book Sale. The sale is happening at Central United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be thousands of quality books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks for all ages. Most items are priced at $2 or less.

Saturday

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is holding a Recycled Play Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors who attend will help build a child-sized version of the Secret City in cardboard. Children of all ages are welcome. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children ages 3 and older.

The Seven Islands State Birding Park is hosting a Butterfly Forary and Monarch Tagging event from 1 to 3 p.m. To help scientists understand the monarch migration, tracking tags will be put on caught monarchs. This event is family-friendly and starts with a brief explanation of monarch migration before a short hike to go catch some. This event costs $8 per person.

Sunday

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to Fort Dickerson Park to enjoy an afternoon of swing jazz. From 3 to 6 p.m., dance, enjoy international food and take in the live art. Tickets are $10 for adults and children 13 and under are free.

The McClung Museum is hosting Can You Dig It? from noon to 4 p.m. This event will feature hands-on activities, crafts, displays and educational booths led by UT departments, researchers, professors and graduate students. Interactive stations will include cave art painting, hunter-gatherer games and booths where guests can make their own pottery, perfumes, ancient Roman shields and more. This event is free but you must register ahead of time.

Monday

The East Tennessee History Center is hosting another Little History Lesson from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In this session, children can learn about blacksmithing using themes and objects from one of the history center's exhibitions.

Tuesday

The Bottom is hosting a panel discussion surrounding banned books in the state of Tennessee. The panel discussion is from 6 to 8 p.m., and attendees will have a chance to write postcards to legislatures.

Big Fun Tuesday is happening at Mead's Quarry from 6 to 9 p.m. Ride, eat, swim and enjoy live music with Ijams and the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.

Wednesday