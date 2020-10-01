KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carly Pearson is the captain of the Knoxville Sled Bears, part of the Southeastern Sled Hockey League. The team started about 5 years ago as a way to bring disabled athletes together.

Sled Hockey uses the same rules as hockey but with a sled and two short sticks to hit the puck and allow the competitors to propel themselves.

This weekend, the Knoxville Sled Bears will host a tournament at Cool Sports in West Knoxville.

Cool Sports

110 South Watt Road

Knoxville, TN 37934

The tournament features not only the Sled Bears but also teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tampa, and Nashville.

The action on the ice starts at 6:50 Friday night.

Saturday morning, the tournament starts at 8:25 and runs all day with the final competition set for 9:20 p.m.

The tournament wraps up Sunday morning. The first game starts at 7.

