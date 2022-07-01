Knoxville Sunflower Celebration returns to Forks of the River

The fields are at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area near the Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunflowers are blooming again in South Knoxville so it's time to start planning those summery photo shoots.

The fields are at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area near the Ijams Nature Center.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plants the sunflower fields every two years for visitors to enjoy and to learn about land management and wildlife conservation.

TWRA, Legacy Parks Foundation, Visit Knoxville, City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation and Ijams Nature Center are hosting their fifth annual Knoxville Sunflower Celebration on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visitors can take a free shuttle from Tennessee School for the Deaf at 2723 Island Home Boulevard, according to TWRA. Shuttles will run continuously during the event.

Limited parking is available at Ijams Nature Center and the Ijams Quarries. Parking for people with disabilities is designated within the FRWMA off McClure Lane. No other parking will be permitted within the FRWMA during the celebration.

TWRA said the event will offer guided group bike rides to the celebration for the first time.

Printshop Beer Company will lead a ride at 10:30 a.m. from their brewery at 1532 Island Home Avenue, according to organizers. Riders should arrive at 10:15 a.m. and expect some hills. Cycology Bicycles will lead a ride from Suttree Landing Park at 1001 Waterfront Drive Southeast, rolling out at 9 a.m.

TWRA said Kickstand Community Bike Shop and Two Bikes will offer loan bikes in the first parking area inside the FRWMA to those who want to tour the sunflowers along the Will Skelton Greenway, which borders the sunflower fields.

Guided tours of the sunflower fields are set for 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. leaving from the shuttle drop-off spot in the center of the fields, according to organizers.

Food trucks will be located at the Ijams Quarries and sunflower gifts will be available in the Ijams Nature Center Gift Shop. Bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Remember: weather determines how much and when the sunflowers will bloom, according to TWRA.