Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform free shows in Athens, Maryville, & Morristown

The shows will be the first fully public performances by the KSO since March 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will take its show on the road this month, performing free concerts in Athens, Maryville, and Morristown.

The shows will be the KSO's first fully public performances since March 2020 and will feature the KSO brass and percussion sections. The playlist will include familiar selections such as Gustav Holst’s “Mars” from The Planets, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and American classics like “When the Saints.”

"The KSO strives to serve the entire East Tennessee region with live orchestral performances,” said Jennifer Harrell, the KSO Director of Education and Community Partnerships. “We have missed visiting communities with whom we have established partnerships. We are looking forward to these outdoor performances of live music and especially excited to feature our brass and percussion musicians of the KSO!"

No tickets are required for the free performances. Social distancing and mask are encouraged.

The weather could have an impact on the shows. If there's just a light rain, the show will go on. But if it's really cold or stormy, the concerts will be postponed.

Scheduled performances

Maryville, TN

Saturday, May 15, 7:30 pm

Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt

Athens, TN

Sunday, May 16, 7:30 pm

Athens Market Pavilion

Morristown, TN

Saturday, May 22, 7:30 pm

Citizen Tribune/Jefferson Federal Ampitheatre at Cherokee Park