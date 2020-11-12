Knoxville's Holidays on Ice returns Friday with new venue

In the past, the event was held outside on Market Square. However, this year the rink is inside the home of the Ice Bears, the Civic Coliseum.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking for something cool to do this weekend, grab those ice skates!

Knoxville's Holidays on Ice is back, starting this Friday at 1 p.m., with a new and larger venue this year.

In the past, the event was held outside on Market Square. However, this year the rink is inside the home of the Ice Bears, the Civic Coliseum.

Officials said people can skate on a 180-foot rink while listening to festive music every night through Jan. 3.

There may even be a panda sighting by the Holidays on Ice Mascot, the 'Peppermint Panda'!

Face coverings are required. You can print and fill out safety waivers before you arrive online.

Tickets for adults cost $11 and children under 12 cost $8.

Admission price include entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on the ice.